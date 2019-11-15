Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of MPC opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

