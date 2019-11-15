Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

MRO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.10. 8,873,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,426,474. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

