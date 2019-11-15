Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MFI. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$23.13. 349,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,513. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$21.87 and a 1 year high of C$35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Deborah Keenan Simpson sold 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.86, for a total value of C$1,055,442.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,423,091.03.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.