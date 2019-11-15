Magna International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Magna International in a research report issued on Sunday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Magna International has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,816,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,371,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 113,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

