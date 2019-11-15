Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.05 million.

Shares of MGIC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. 55,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,955. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $443.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

