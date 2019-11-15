Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MGLN. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Magellan Health stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 184,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $75.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

