Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Magellan Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MAGE) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Magellan Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Mexico. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds an interest in the Silver District project area that consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims, 6 patented lode claims, an Arizona State Exploration Permit of 334.85 acres, and 23 unpatented mill site claims covering an area of approximately 2,000 acres located north of Yuma in southwest Arizona.

