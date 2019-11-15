MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading 0.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $24.00. The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.56, 39,960 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 404,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Yiheng Capital LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,186,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,214,000 after buying an additional 153,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,665,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after buying an additional 1,118,360 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,853,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 106,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.