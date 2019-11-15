Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,069 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,310,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after purchasing an additional 589,977 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 961,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

