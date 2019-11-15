Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ALLETE by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ALLETE by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ALLETE Inc has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.587 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

In other news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $521,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALE. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

