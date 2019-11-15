Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,636,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 118.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 237,812 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $281,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,518,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,740,449.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,796.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,632.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $497,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.97.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.58. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.