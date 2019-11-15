Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRD. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth $3,920,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 1,398,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,426,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,480,000 after buying an additional 1,211,147 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 634,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,347,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 377,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRD stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $264.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.68. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 508,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $1,122,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,934,000 shares of company stock worth $4,127,960. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

