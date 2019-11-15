Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,150,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.88. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

