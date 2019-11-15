Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Lyons Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:LYBC) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.22 and last traded at $39.22, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYBC)

Lyons Bancorp Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides loans comprising residential real estate, commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and direct and indirect consumer installment loans; and residential real estate loans that include classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans, which comprise recreational, auto, personal, and home improvement loans.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lyons Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyons Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.