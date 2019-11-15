LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LYSDY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. 30,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. LYNAS CORP LTD/S has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

LYNAS CORP LTD/S Company Profile

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

