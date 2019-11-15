Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$9.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUN. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.20 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.68.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN stock opened at C$7.29 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.11 and a 1-year high of C$7.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$711.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$303,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$675,220.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.