Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LK stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,790,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50. Luckin Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12.

LK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Luckin Coffee from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Luckin Coffee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

