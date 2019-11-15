LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on LPL Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.64.

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,410. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.54. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 48,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,852,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,222,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,486,751.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,566.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,166 shares of company stock worth $12,763,243 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,803,000 after purchasing an additional 838,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,247,000 after buying an additional 289,546 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,512,000 after buying an additional 164,006 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in LPL Financial by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 318,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 162,392 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 515,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

