LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells $429,750.00 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $429,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,689.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.78. The company had a trading volume of 51,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,945. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 70,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price objective on LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.64.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

