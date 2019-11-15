LKQ (LKQ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/1/2019 – LKQ was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – LKQ was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – LKQ was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – LKQ had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – LKQ had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – LKQ was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2019 – LKQ had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $42.50 price target on the stock.

10/24/2019 – LKQ was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2019 – LKQ was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/3/2019 – LKQ was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2019 – LKQ was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2019 – LKQ was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

LKQ traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,218. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Get LKQ Co alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 136,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 196,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in LKQ by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,749,000. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its stake in LKQ by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,179,000 after buying an additional 2,117,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.