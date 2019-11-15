Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.
LAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.
Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $159.97. 2,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,417. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.23. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.
In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $282,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,356 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,739 shares of company stock worth $17,535,233. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,831,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.
