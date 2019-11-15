Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

LAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $159.97. 2,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,417. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.23. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $282,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,356 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,739 shares of company stock worth $17,535,233. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,831,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.