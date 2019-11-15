Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer Sells 19,048 Shares

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $161.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.