Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer Sells 19,048 Shares

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Lithia Motors stock opened at $161.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.30.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.
