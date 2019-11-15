LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,228.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $14,228.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00241081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.01457900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00035592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00142755 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003041 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,019,410,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,054,301 tokens. LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps' official Twitter account is @liquidapps_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

