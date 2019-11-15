Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €189.00 by Independent Research

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €189.00 ($219.77) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Pareto Securities set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €171.00 ($198.84) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €176.00 ($204.65).

Linde stock opened at €190.50 ($221.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €176.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €173.03. Linde has a 12-month low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 12-month high of €184.80 ($214.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

