Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%.

LIND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $239,304.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,243,512 shares in the company, valued at $21,935,551.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 239,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,568 over the last 90 days. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 129,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

LIND traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 132,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

