Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Lowered by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 653.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,681 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 97.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,638,000 after purchasing an additional 853,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,153,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,812,000 after buying an additional 800,628 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,764,000 after buying an additional 652,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 709,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,805,000 after buying an additional 408,431 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

