Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,461. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

