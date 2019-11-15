LINA (LINA) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. One LINA token can now be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LINA has a market cap of $22.56 million and $1.24 million worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINA has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00238978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.01455851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00035369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00141323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000091 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,931,592 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

