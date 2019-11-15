Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Down 91.0% in October

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the September 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lightbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTBR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.69. 517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,515. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Lightbridge has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lightbridge stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lightbridge worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

