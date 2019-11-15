Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Down 91.0% in October

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the September 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lightbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LTBR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.69. 517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,515. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Lightbridge has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $13.44.
Lightbridge Company Profile
Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.