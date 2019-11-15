Lifull Co Ltd Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)

Lifull Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lifull in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year.

Get Lifull alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifull from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NXCLF traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. Lifull has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.01.

Lifull Company Profile

Lifull Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL HOME'S PRO a communication platform; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; and Trovit, an aggregation Website.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifull and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.