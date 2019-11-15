Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,295 ($16.92).

LON:CLIN opened at GBX 856.50 ($11.19) on Friday. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of GBX 716 ($9.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,069 ($13.97). The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 840.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 938.60.

In related news, insider Nick Keher bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £34,827 ($45,507.64).

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

