Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Latin America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2,853.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 86,742 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth about $911,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 10,741,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,358 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,371,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,617,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

