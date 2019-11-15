Lendingblock (LND) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Lendingblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and DEx.top. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $182,735.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00241081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.01457900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00035592 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00142755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock launched on March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,798,472 tokens. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

