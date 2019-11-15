Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

LEJU stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.65 million, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 2.48. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Get Leju alerts:

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.97 million during the quarter. Leju had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Leju worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.