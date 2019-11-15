Lawrence I. Sills Sells 8,099 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Chairman Lawrence I. Sills sold 8,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $423,901.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 642,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,648,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. 3,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

SMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 16.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 11.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 131.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 6.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

