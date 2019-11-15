Laurence J. Hueth Sells 1,217 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Laurence J. Hueth sold 1,217 shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $20,810.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FNWB traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.34. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.51.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from First Northwest BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

