Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -560.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.15. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $18.57.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $250,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $60,900.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $483,453.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,015,200 shares of company stock worth $267,775,478. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.