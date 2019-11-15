Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Lattice Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTTC) were up 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 170,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 813% from the average daily volume of 18,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Lattice Company Profile

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden.

