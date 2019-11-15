Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $11.45 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Land Securities Group (LSGOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.