Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2019 // Comments off

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Land Securities Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.53.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Article: Swap

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.