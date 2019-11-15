Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Land Securities Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.53.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

