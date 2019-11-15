Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Kubota Corp (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.47 and last traded at $78.64, approximately 19,003 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 38,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on KUBTY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

