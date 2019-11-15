Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

KTB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.22 million. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,562,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,434,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,172,000.

