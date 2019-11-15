Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Shares of ADRNY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 283,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Koninklijke Ahold has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

