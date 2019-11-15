KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the third quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 560.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 119.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Evercore ISI raised KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total transaction of $1,243,925.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,511 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $176.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.54. KLA-Tencor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $177.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.72.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

