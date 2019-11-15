Kinerjapay (OTCMKTS:KPAY) Trading Down 8.8%

Kinerjapay Corp (OTCMKTS:KPAY)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 2,537,907 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 779,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

About Kinerjapay (OTCMKTS:KPAY)

KinerjaPay Corp. operates an e-commerce platform in Indonesia. The company's platform, KinerjaPay IP, an e-wallet service for bill transfers and online shopping; and allows top-up phone credit for users. KinerjaPay Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Medan, Indonesia.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinerjapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinerjapay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.