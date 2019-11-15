Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCMKTS:KMLGF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (OTCMKTS:KMLGF)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, approximately 12,779 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 4,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan Canada in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.94.

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

