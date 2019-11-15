Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,790.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,035,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,863,000 after buying an additional 1,009,296 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.53.

PHM stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

