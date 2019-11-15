Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

Shares of VRTS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,669. The company has a market cap of $803.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.83. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.55.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

