Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,581,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,685,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,534,000 after acquiring an additional 512,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 697,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,172,000 after acquiring an additional 372,778 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 535,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,623,000 after acquiring an additional 363,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

IFF opened at $134.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.83. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

