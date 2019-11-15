Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) Short Interest Update

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Key Energy Services by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

KEG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,736. The company has a market cap of $6.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.35. Key Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $106.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 2,602.22%. Analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on Key Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.